Man accused of stealing woman’s purse in downtown Fort Myers

Surveillance photos show a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse Wednesday in downtown Fort Myers, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The theft happened around 11 a.m. at the United Cafe on the corner of First Street and Hendry Street, police said.

The suspect came up from behind and snatched the woman’s purse and fled east on First Street then turned south on Hendry Street, according to witnesses. A witness attempted to chase the suspect, but he eventually disappeared from sight.

The man is described in his late 20s with red hair and facial hair, police said. He was last seen wearing faded, baggie jeans, a dark blue shirt and a Detroit Tigers Baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nicholas Toma at 239-321-7700.

