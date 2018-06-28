Gas leak blocks stretch of Port Charlotte road, prompts precautionary evacuations

There was a gas leak Thursday morning on Brinson Avenue, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. to the leak between Harbor Boulevard and Aaron Street. The stretch of Brinson Avenue is shut down.

Several residents from Raleigh House were evacuated as a precaution, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Drivers should avoid the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

A worker hit a gas line during construction Fawcett Memorial Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

CORRECTION: The aforementioned Hampshire House previously included in this story for precautionary evacuations was removed due to misinformation from the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina