Drowning hazard prompts recall for Huish Outdoors scuba diving regulators
Approximately 4,500 Huish Outdoors scuba diving regulators were recalled due to a drowning hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall was issued Tuesday, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The issue poses concerns for users as the product can restrict airflow during instances of low tank pressure.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba diving regulators and contact a local Oceanic or Hollis dealer for a free repair.
The regulator was sold at dive equipment stores nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $240 and $350 for the first stage regulator only and between $400 and $650 when sold as part of a complete first and second stage regulator.
Consumers with the product can call the company from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 888-270-8595 (ext. 4). For more information visit the following websites:
|
Oceanic CDX First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|40-3770-07
|ALPHA 10 + CDX, YOKE
|020545096023
|40-3771-07
|ALPHA 10 + CDX, DIN
|020545096030
|40-3770
|CDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE
|020545095538
|40-3771
|CDX 1ST STAGE, DIN
|020545095545
|40-6184
|KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG
|020545097075
|
Oceanic EDX First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|40-7590-07
|DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, BK
|020545043713
|40-7591-07
|DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, BK
|020545043720
|40-7590-24
|DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, WH
|020545096009
|40-7591-24
|DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, WH
|020545096016
|40-7590
|EDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE
|020545095552
|40-7591
|EDX 1ST STAGE, DIN
|020545095569
|40-6184
|KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG
|020545097075
|
Oceanic FDX10 First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|40-6185
|KIT, SVC, FDX10, 1ST STG
|020545097013
|
Oceanic FDXi First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|40-8150-07
|ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, BK
|020545092094
|40-8150-24
|ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, WH
|020545092100
|40-8140-07
|ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, BK
|020545087960
|40-8140-24
|ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, WH
|020545087977
|40-8200-03
|FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, BK
|020545082705
|40-8200-05
|FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, BK
|020545082729
|40-8211-24
|FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, WT
|020545094685
|40-8212-24
|FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, WT
|020545094692
|40-6184
|KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG
|020545097075
|
Hollis DC7 First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|240-3500-07-M
|500SE + DC7 YOKE
|020545208921
|240-3501-07-M
|500SE + DC7 DIN
|020545208938
|240-1503-07-M
|150LX + DC7 DIN
|020545211037
|240-1504-07-M
|150LX + DC7 YOKE
|020545211044
|240-3567
|DC7 – YOKE
|020545207054
|240-3568
|DC7 – DIN
|020545207061
|220-9206
|KIT, SVC, DC7, 1ST STG
|020545086314
|
Hollis DC3 First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|240-1000-07-M
|100LX + DC3 YOKE
|020545209966
|240-1001-07-M
|100LX + DC3 DIN
|020545209973
|240-3555
|DC3 – YOKE
|020545205715
|240-3556
|DC3 – DIN
|020545205722
|220-9214
|KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|020545216148
|
Hollis DC1 First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|220-9214
|KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|020545216148
|
Hollis DC2 First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|220-9214
|KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|020545216148
|
Hollis DCX First Stage
|Part Number
|Description
|UPC
|240-2010-07-M
|200LX + DCX YOKE
|020545209928
|240-2011-07-M
|200LX + DCX DIN
|020545209935
|240-3572
|DCX – YOKE
|020545210412
|240-3573
|DCX – DIN
|020545210429
|220-9214
|KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|020545216148