Drowning hazard prompts recall for Huish Outdoors scuba diving regulators

Approximately 4,500 Huish Outdoors scuba diving regulators were recalled due to a drowning hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall was issued Tuesday, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The issue poses concerns for users as the product can restrict airflow during instances of low tank pressure.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba diving regulators and contact a local Oceanic or Hollis dealer for a free repair.

The regulator was sold at dive equipment stores nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $240 and $350 for the first stage regulator only and between $400 and $650 when sold as part of a complete first and second stage regulator.

Consumers with the product can call the company from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 888-270-8595 (ext. 4). For more information visit the following websites:

Oceanic CDX First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-3770-07 ALPHA 10 + CDX, YOKE 020545096023 40-3771-07 ALPHA 10 + CDX, DIN 020545096030 40-3770 CDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE 020545095538 40-3771 CDX 1ST STAGE, DIN 020545095545 40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075 Oceanic EDX First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-7590-07 DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, BK 020545043713 40-7591-07 DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, BK 020545043720 40-7590-24 DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, WH 020545096009 40-7591-24 DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, WH 020545096016 40-7590 EDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE 020545095552 40-7591 EDX 1ST STAGE, DIN 020545095569 40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075 Oceanic FDX10 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-6185 KIT, SVC, FDX10, 1ST STG 020545097013 Oceanic FDXi First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-8150-07 ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, BK 020545092094 40-8150-24 ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, WH 020545092100 40-8140-07 ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, BK 020545087960 40-8140-24 ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, WH 020545087977 40-8200-03 FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, BK 020545082705 40-8200-05 FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, BK 020545082729 40-8211-24 FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, WT 020545094685 40-8212-24 FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, WT 020545094692 40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075 Hollis DC7 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 240-3500-07-M 500SE + DC7 YOKE 020545208921 240-3501-07-M 500SE + DC7 DIN 020545208938 240-1503-07-M 150LX + DC7 DIN 020545211037 240-1504-07-M 150LX + DC7 YOKE 020545211044 240-3567 DC7 – YOKE 020545207054 240-3568 DC7 – DIN 020545207061 220-9206 KIT, SVC, DC7, 1ST STG 020545086314 Hollis DC3 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 240-1000-07-M 100LX + DC3 YOKE 020545209966 240-1001-07-M 100LX + DC3 DIN 020545209973 240-3555 DC3 – YOKE 020545205715 240-3556 DC3 – DIN 020545205722 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148 Hollis DC1 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148 Hollis DC2 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148 Hollis DCX First Stage Part Number Description UPC 240-2010-07-M 200LX + DCX YOKE 020545209928 240-2011-07-M 200LX + DCX DIN 020545209935 240-3572 DCX – YOKE 020545210412 240-3573 DCX – DIN 020545210429 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148

Writer: Rachel Ravina