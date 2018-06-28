Huish Outdoors Recalls Scuba Diving Regulators Due to Drowning Hazard.
FORT MYERS

Drowning hazard prompts recall for Huish Outdoors scuba diving regulators

Published: June 28, 2018 1:55 PM EDT
Updated: June 28, 2018 2:03 PM EDT

Approximately 4,500 Huish Outdoors scuba diving regulators were recalled due to a drowning hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall was issued Tuesday, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The issue poses concerns for users as the product can restrict airflow during instances of low tank pressure.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba diving regulators and contact a local Oceanic or Hollis dealer for a free repair.

The regulator was sold at dive equipment stores nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $240 and $350 for the first stage regulator only and between $400 and $650 when sold as part of a complete first and second stage regulator.

Consumers with the product can call the company from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 888-270-8595 (ext. 4). For more information visit the following websites:

                                                     

Oceanic CDX First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
40-3770-07 ALPHA 10 + CDX, YOKE 020545096023
40-3771-07 ALPHA 10 + CDX, DIN 020545096030
40-3770 CDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE 020545095538
40-3771 CDX 1ST STAGE, DIN 020545095545
40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075
                                            

Oceanic EDX First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
40-7590-07 DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, BK 020545043713
40-7591-07 DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, BK 020545043720
40-7590-24 DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, WH 020545096009
40-7591-24 DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, WH 020545096016
40-7590 EDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE 020545095552
40-7591 EDX 1ST STAGE, DIN 020545095569
40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075
                                            

Oceanic FDX10 First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
40-6185 KIT, SVC, FDX10, 1ST STG 020545097013
 

                                              

Oceanic FDXi First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
40-8150-07 ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, BK 020545092094
40-8150-24 ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, WH 020545092100
40-8140-07 ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, BK 020545087960
40-8140-24 ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, WH 020545087977
40-8200-03 FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, BK 020545082705
40-8200-05 FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, BK 020545082729
40-8211-24 FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, WT 020545094685
40-8212-24 FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, WT 020545094692
40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075
 

Hollis DC7 First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
240-3500-07-M 500SE + DC7 YOKE 020545208921
240-3501-07-M 500SE + DC7 DIN 020545208938
240-1503-07-M 150LX + DC7 DIN 020545211037
240-1504-07-M 150LX + DC7 YOKE 020545211044
240-3567 DC7 – YOKE 020545207054
240-3568 DC7 – DIN 020545207061
220-9206 KIT, SVC, DC7, 1ST STG 020545086314
                 

Hollis DC3 First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
240-1000-07-M 100LX + DC3 YOKE 020545209966
240-1001-07-M 100LX + DC3 DIN 020545209973
240-3555 DC3 – YOKE 020545205715
240-3556 DC3 – DIN 020545205722
220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148
 

Hollis DC1 First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148
 

Hollis DC2 First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148
 

Hollis DCX First Stage

 
Part Number Description UPC
240-2010-07-M 200LX + DCX YOKE 020545209928
240-2011-07-M 200LX + DCX DIN 020545209935
240-3572 DCX – YOKE 020545210412
240-3573 DCX – DIN 020545210429
220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148
Writer:Rachel Ravina
