Suspect in Punta Gorda standoff now in custody

Published: June 28, 2018 5:44 AM EDT
Updated: June 28, 2018 7:32 AM EDT

A 29-year-old man who barricaded himself in a duplex on Sunnybrook Road in Punta Gorda Thursday morning is now in custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect, Jacob Burrell, was wanted on charges stemming from a domestic incident and burglary at a relative’s home, CCSO said.

Reporter:Janae Muchmore
Writer:Emily Luft
