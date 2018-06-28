Suspect in Punta Gorda standoff now in custody

A 29-year-old man who barricaded himself in a duplex on Sunnybrook Road in Punta Gorda Thursday morning is now in custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect is Jacob Burrell (2/26/89). He is in custody on current charges of Burglary, Battery, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting with Violence. Charges may be amended as the investigation continues. — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) June 28, 2018

Deputies say the suspect, Jacob Burrell, was wanted on charges stemming from a domestic incident and burglary at a relative’s home, CCSO said.

WINK News reporter Janae Muchmore was live in Punta Gorda with an update from investigators. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Emily Luft