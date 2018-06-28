CROW releases loggerhead sea turtle back to gulf

A loggerhead sea turtle named Walter was released back into the gulf on Thursday.

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife treated the 230-pound turtle for red tide poisoning.

Neighbors said they rescued the turtle when they noticed something was not right.

“My wife spotted the turtle rolling in the surf, and so our neighbors, we swim out thinking he might be entangled in the lines or something and we realize he needed help,” resident Dan Murphy said.

Officials are seeing an uptick in sick turtles this year compared to 2017. CROW said this is the sixth sea turtle brought to the clinic for red tide poisoning.

“This has been a very busy red tide season and it’s extending longer into the year than what we usually see,” said Dr. Heather Barron, CROW.

Neighbors are happy to see Walter in good health again.

This male loggerhead was sickened by red tide. Today he was released! Read on to learn more! pic.twitter.com/v4ErCtQnmD — CROW Clinic (@CROWClinic) June 28, 2018

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

