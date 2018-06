‘Casino Royale’ fundraiser benefits Animal Refuge Center

It’s time to put on your best tux and try your luck at this year’s ‘Casino Royale.’ It’s the signature fundraising event for the Animal Refuge Center, Southwest Florida’s largest no-kill shelter. It’s being held July 6th at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs. Tickets are $75. To purchase head to¬†animalrefugecenter.com.