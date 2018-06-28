Candidates vying for Gov. to square off at Sunshine Summit

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis will participate in a debate Thursday as they campaign are vie for the position of Governor of Florida.

First elected to the Florida House at 22 years old, Adam Putnam came from a family of citrus and cattle farmers, which later served him well in the state’s agriculture industry.

Following five terms on the campaign trail, he promotes a pro-life, pro-gun agenda, and wants to boost vocational education.

“Today liberal elites look down on people who work with their hands pressuring kids into student loan debt, leaving them with degrees they can’t use,” said in a Putnam Path to Success advertisement.

Ron DeSantis represents Florida’s sixth district in congress. The Iraq War veteran distinguishes himself as a new guard anti-establishment conservative.

“Ron DeSantis,” said in a DeSantis advertisement. “The guts to fight establishment politicians in both parties to drain the swamp.”

He’s a lesser known candidate for now, but a regular on FOX News and strong defender of the president, who gave his full endorsement last week.

“And backed by the big man himself,” said in a DeSantis advertisement. “President Trump says Ron DeSantis is a brilliant leader.”

And soon voters will get their first chance to see where these two differ on the issues, perhaps catapulting one conservative candidate into the mid term election.

For more information, visit the Sunshine Summit’s website.

Reporter: Amanda Hall

