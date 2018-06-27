Port Charlotte car burglary victim spots suspect at convenience store

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple car burglaries, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A burglary victim saw Dennis Ray Lynn Jr. inside of a Circle K gas station on Tamiami Trail and said she recognized him as the suspect in her surveillance footage, deputies said.

Lynn Jr. is accused of breaking into the victim’s unlocked car Monday evening outside her home on Sunninglow Street and stealing a caster fishing pole valued at $300, deputies said. The victim said the man was wearing the same clothes as the burglar in the video.

Initially, Lynn Jr. provided false identification and was later taken to a district office where he was additionally questioned about two vehicle burglaries that happened on Saturday in Port Charlotte, deputies said.

Lynn Jr. faces three counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft of property, possession of a harmful drug without a prescription and false identification to law enforcement.