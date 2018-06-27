Nearly $2.6 million private island up for grabs in SWFL

A $2 million property sitting on a private island is up for grabs in Southwest Florida.

Jeff Antle and Cecilia Ancures are potential buyers for the 4-acre property between Sanibel and Pine Island.

“I think the fact that it’s your own island. There’s nobody else on the island, it’s all yours. You get great views and it’s close to Naples, where we have property,” Ancures said.

Realtor Jeff Burns recently put the nearly $2.6 million estate, which was built on Crescent Island in 2004, on the market.

“You think you have to be in the Bahamas or the Caribbean but you don’t, you can be in Southwest Florida,” Burns said. “It’s got one home on it, which is three bedrooms and two and a half bath.”

The home stands three stories tall and has a pool with unique views.

“I think we have done most of the things we want in life. This is probably the last one,” Antle said.

The owners of the property live up north and said they didn’t get to use the home as much as they would’ve liked.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

