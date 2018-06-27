Lee County changes middle school transfer policy

A new policy in Lee County schools could impact student transfers from 6th to 8th grade.

It will now be harder for middle school students to change schools once the school-year starts. This affects all 20 middle schools in the district.

Students used to be able to switch schools within days if a spot opened up in their first choice school. Now they will have to wait months.

Middle school student transfers will be permitted only at the end of the first semester.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live outside Cypress Middle School with community reactions. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft