FORT MYERS

Lee County changes middle school transfer policy

Published: June 27, 2018 8:34 AM EDT

A new policy in Lee County schools could impact student transfers from 6th to 8th grade.

It will now be harder for middle school students to change schools once the school-year starts. This affects all 20 middle schools in the district.

Students used to be able to switch schools within days if a spot opened up in their first choice school. Now they will have to wait months.

Middle school student transfers will be permitted only at the end of the first semester.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live outside Cypress Middle School with community reactions. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter:Andrea Henderson
Writer:Emily Luft
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media