Crash victim’s friend seeks safety improvements for SR 80

Family and friends of a 21-year-old woman killed in a crash are taking action to improve a busy road.

Taylor Hicks died on May 27 after she attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Joel Boulevard. Investigators said she failed to yield to traffic and was hit by an oncoming SUV.

“She was actually on her way to my house to celebrate my birthday with me,” said Rachel Grzenda, the victim’s best friend. “We were like sisters to each other.”

Grzenda wants to make changes to State Road 80 to make driving safer on Palm Beach Boulevard.

“There actually isn’t lights on [State Road] 80 and that might help,” she said.

A safety study for Palm Beach Boulevard was recently completed by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“We look at all types of crashes that happen on the road,” said Zach Burch, FDOT spokesperson. “If there are more serious injuries and the fatal crashes, we look at the reports for what caused them and see if there’s improvements to be made.”

Burch said FDOT will work with the county and city to make any safety improvements deemed necessary. In the meantime, drivers are advised to follow speed limits, signals and drive safely.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

