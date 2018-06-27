Deadly crash blocks portion of North Fort Myers intersection

At least one person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning that is blocking a portion of North Tamiami Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck, involving a car and semi truck, happened around 11:17 a.m. at the intersection of North Tamiami Trail and Tara Boulevard, according to the FHP. One lane is open in both directions on U.S. 41, but drivers should avoid the area.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina