Collier commissioners approve body cam grant application for sheriff’s office

Collier County commissioners approved the sheriff’s office application for a federal grant worth more than $500,000 to have body cameras for deputies.

CCSO said the goal is to improve transparency and accountability between the neighbors and the public.

Collier County residents like Dreana Bath agree.

“I think it’s a good idea for our officers because they’re often times accused of things they didn’t do, Bath said.

For Marco Island resident Keith McCutcheon, honesty is key.

“I think it will keep the police officers honest,” McCutcheon said.

These body cameras can also act as an additional security.

“The regular normal person doesn’t have to confront the difficult situations of life and death these people have to confront,” Shudes said.

Deputies said body camera evidence can eventually lead to putting more criminals behind bars.

For Collier County resident Dave Jensen, safety is a priority.

“I think it has to be done I really do it makes everybody more safe,” Jensen said.

If approved, the sheriff’s office would have to match half of it, which could come from tax dollars.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina