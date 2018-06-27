Alva man found guilty of kidnapping, attempted arson

A 43-year-old man was found guilty of kidnapping and attempted arson, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Steven Tanner, of Alva, is accused of hooking up a camper to his truck while a woman was inside, the State Attorney’s Office said. Tanner drove off with the camper and moved it somewhere else before pouring gasoline around it.

Tanner attempted to start a fire but fled the scene after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, the State Attorney’s Office said. He was later arrested.

Tanner could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 23.

Previous story: 911 call sheds light on Charlotte County attempted murder case