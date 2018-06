Scattered storms for Tuesday

There will be a high of 93 degrees with scattered storms for Tuesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

HAPPY TUESDAY! Quiet start to the day with scattered storms remaining in the Gulf. Mostly sunny, but humid. 70s during the morning, 90s by the afternoon. Chance of PM / late storms. Have a nice day! #swfl pic.twitter.com/KLVNKbKO7w — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 26, 2018

View an hourly forecast here.