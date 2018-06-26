‘Road to Change’: Parkland shooting survivors stop in Charlotte County

Parkland shooting survivors spent their second day in Southwest Florida encouraging young people to register to vote.

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kicked off their nationwide summer bus tour called “Road to Change” earlier this month in an effort to end gun violence.

Charlotte County student activists teamed up with the Parkland students on Wednesday to get more people to vote in mid-term elections this fall.

Previous story: Parkland shooting survivors take part in spirited town hall at FGCU

Students say the Valentine’s Day shooting that left 17 students and faculty dead has pushed them to create change.

“This is an important issue and it should not happen to other people in other schools in other communities,” said Daniel Williams, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate.

Williams will be one of the speakers at a town hall meeting scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Congregational United on 1201 Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda.

Williams and other student activists argue their lives shouldn’t be about political affiliations.

“We want people to go out and vote to elect morally just leaders to help prevent gun violence in America and stop these crazy shootings from happening, and protect the public,” he said.

The goal of the tour is to open a conversation about gun control and to empower young people to get politically engaged.

“Gun violence isn’t a partisan issue. Gun violence doesn’t care if you’re a republican or democrat,” said Lauren Hogg, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student. “It affects everyone.”

For more information on the March for Our lives: Road to Change tour, click here.