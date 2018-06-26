Man pleads guilty to 2016 Fort Myers killing, gets 20 years

A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2016 second-degree murder, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the state attorney’s office.

Kendrick Moore entered his plea prior to jury selection for his upcoming trial, according to a spokesperson for the state attorney’s office. He was previously accused of killing 37-year-old Rodney Greenlee.

Moore was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for a charge of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the state attorney’s office. The sentences will be served concurrently, followed by 10 years of probation for the second-degree murder charge.

Writer: Rachel Ravina