Lehigh man killed in Port Charlotte crash

A 29-year-old Lehigh Acres man was killed after crashing his van in Port Charlotte Monday night.

The man was killed when his 2008 Ford E-350 van flipped on I-75 near the Tucker’s Grade exit at 8:53 p.m., colliding with the cable barrier in the median, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Law enforcement have not released the man’s name at this time.