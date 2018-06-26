Lehigh man gets 12 years for armed cocaine trafficking, possession charges

A 36-year-old man convicted of several drug and weapons charges was sentenced to 12 years in prison, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Alejo Guerrero, of Lehigh Acres, pleaded guilty to charges of armed trafficking of cocaine and possession and sale of firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

Guerrero was previously accused of selling cocaine and firearms —including an AK-47— to an informant involved an investigation conducted from 2016-2017, the Department of Justice said.

Cocaine, a bulletproof vest, a .357 revolver, an empty safe, and thousands of dollars in cash were found after authorities served a search warrant on Oct. 13, 2017 to Guerrero’s home, according to the Department of Justice. His girlfriend and an infant child were also present.

