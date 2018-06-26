Lee County school board to approve new security job Tuesday

The Lee County School District is creating a new position to coordinate security training between resource officers and school staff.

The decision to create this new job comes after Governor Rick Scott signed a law requiring all schools to have an officer on campus in response to the Parkland shooting.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live Tuesday morning to break down what the new position will entail. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft