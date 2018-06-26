Grandmother seeks closure in death of Arcadia brothers killed in house fire

The grandmother of three children killed in a house fire is searching for closure more than a year after their deaths.

“Every day I miss them, because you wonder what they would be doing right now,” Emma Clark said.

Marian Evette Williams is accused of igniting the deadly fire on March 11, 2017 at the South Lee Avenue home that claimed the lives of brothers Marcus Clark, 10, Kiani Clark, 8, and Kemaren Clark, 4.

The boys were staying at their grandfather’s home when prosecutors say Williams set the house on fire.

Williams, who faces the death penalty, is now claiming she has an alibi and has witnesses to prove it. Williams is also attempting to move the location of the trial.

“I can’t sleep and it’s kind of mind-boggling. But I know, I do believe that justice will be served,” Clark said.

Despite the alibi claims, Clark says their family is confident Williams committed the crime.

“They’ve taken witnesses statements from them that she was there, so I think that will speak loudly and in volume that she was there,” Clark said.

While a trial date has not been set, the family hopes it will bring closure.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria