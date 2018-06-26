Collier commissioners vote to protect public use of Vanderbilt Beach

Collier County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday to protect the public’s right to use Vanderbilt Beach.

The vote comes ahead of new state legislation that would make it more difficult for municipalities to adopt “customary-use” ordinances that give public access to private beaches.

The new state law will go into effect on July 1.



WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino has more details. Watch the video above for the full story.

Previous story: New Florida law affects public access to private beaches

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

