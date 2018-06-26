Cape Coral woman says mail, memories stolen from mailbox

Deanna Addis said letters and a check were stolen from her mailbox on the 2700 block of Northwest First Place.

“So now I’m going to have to redo them, but I almost feel like it was tainted,” Addis said. “Because it was my special words, a journey that I had been through written in this card to send to her and give her uplifting — someone else read it before her and that’s not what it’s supposed to be.”

Stealing mail is a federal crime, and additional officers will be stationed around Deanna’s neighborhood, according to police.

WINK News reporter Morgan Rynor caught up with Addis following the alleged theft. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Rachel Ravina