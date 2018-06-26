Cape Coral looking to fill 41 lifeguard positions

Waterparks and pools are open and summer is in full swing but Cape Coral are still looking to fill dozens of lifeguard positions.

Alden Marano has been a lifeguard for 6 years, a job he’s come to find extremely rewarding.

“I wanted to help people, it was just natural for me,” Marano said.

But it’s certainly not a job for everyone.

” I feel like a lot of people might be a little shy and timid to it because it is a very big responsibility,” he said. “Peoples lives are in your hands.”

Jeremy Myers, who works at Sunsplash Waterpark, agrees that responsibility can deter applicants from the job but says there are other factors.

“So the biggest downfall I would have to say is being out in the heat and the weather,” Myers said. “It’s extremely hot in Southwest Florida and the humidity is always high.”

Lifeguards need to be ready to spring into action to save a life.

“To do that it takes a special kind of person, but we welcome everyone,” said Marano.

While it may seem like a lot of openings, lifeguards say it’s not uncommon this time of year. It takes some time to pick up after school gets out.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft