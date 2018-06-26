Peru's Paolo Guerrero , right, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
SOCHI, Russia

Australia eliminated, Peru leaves World Cup on high note

Published: June 26, 2018 12:08 PM EDT

Already-eliminated Peru ended Australia’s hopes of advancing to the knockout round at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

The Australians had to beat Peru and hope Denmark lost to France in the other Group C match, but neither result happened. France and Denmark drew 0-0 in Moscow.

Andre Carrillo’s first-half goal – a half-volley from inside the area – was Peru’s first in a World Cup since 1982, the last time the South Americans played in the tournament. Peru hadn’t won a World Cup match since defeating Iran in 1978.

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who almost missed the tournament because of a doping suspension, scored the second goal early in the second half to give his team an honorable finish after two opening losses.

Tim Cahill, a 38-year-old striker who entered the match in the second half, couldn’t give Australia a boost as it tried to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2006.

Author: Tales Azzoni, AP
