Jury selection could begin for man accused of 2016 Fort Myers homicide

Jury selection could begin Monday for Kendrick Moore, 41, accused of killing Rodney Greenlee, 37.

Moore is charged with second-degree murder for shooting Greenlee in 2016. The incident happened at Cranford Avenue and Ella Piper Way in the Fort Myers Dunbar neighborhood.

