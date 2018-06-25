Rules of the road: Fort Myers residents frustrated with golf cart drivers

Some residents are frustrated with golf cart drivers traveling along areas that are not designated under Florida law.

It’s prohibited to operate a golf cart on roads like McGregor Boulevard, according to the City of Fort Myers. But nearby resident Michael Kuehe says it’s a common sight.

“There’s a lot of traffic on McGregor [Boulevard], it’s not safe to be out there in a golf cart,” Kuehe said.

Golf carts drivers are not allowed to ride on most public roads, can only drive during daylight hours and must equip the cart with proper safety features, according to the Florida law.

While drivers must be at least 14 years old, some residents worry the safety of children are at risk.

“The youngsters are the ones I’m more worried about. I see them driving Whiskey Creek Drive, as well as crossing McGregor [Boulevard],” Whiskey Creek Country Club resident Tom Ahearn said.

Ahearn has called law enforcement officers on children riding golf carts in the middle of the street a few times.

“There hasn’t been any accidents, but that’s just in the back of my mind,” Ahearn said.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: WINK News