Parkland survivors ‘Road to Change’ tour stops in Naples, Fort Myers
Parkland shooting survivors will be in Naples Monday to help register young people to vote and to push to end gun violence.
The students are making four stops in Southwest Florida as a part of their “March for Our Lives: Road to Change” tour. Their goal is to educate young people about gun violence and encourage them to vote in mid term elections this fall.
The Florida bus tour kicked off on Friday with a rally in Parkland, and the students visited Miami over the weekend. The students plan to visit all 27 congressional districts in the state.
The Parkland students will first be meeting with local student activists and local candidates in a private round table discussion.
The Road to Change tour will stop in Naples first, then will end the day in Fort Myers.
- Press conference: 3:00-3:30 p.m. The Best Western Inn – 2329 9th St. N. Naples.
- Voter registration drive: 4:00-7:00 p.m. Silverspot Cinema Terrace, Mercato – 9118 Strada Place #8205, Naples.
- Town hall: 8:00-9:30 p.m. – 10 Parkland Students and 10 Collier County and Lee County Students will be on stage, along with select stakeholders to conduct the Town Hall and take questions from the audience – panel moderated by FGCU. “The Ballroom” Florida Gulf Coast University Cohen Center, 10501 FGCU Blvd. S, Fort Myers.
The tour will also make stops in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
