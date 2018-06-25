Parkland survivors ‘Road to Change’ tour stops in Naples, Fort Myers

Parkland shooting survivors will be in Naples Monday to help register young people to vote and to push to end gun violence.

The students are making four stops in Southwest Florida as a part of their “March for Our Lives: Road to Change” tour. Their goal is to educate young people about gun violence and encourage them to vote in mid term elections this fall.

The Florida bus tour kicked off on Friday with a rally in Parkland, and the students visited Miami over the weekend. The students plan to visit all 27 congressional districts in the state.

The Parkland students will first be meeting with local student activists and local candidates in a private round table discussion.

The Road to Change tour will stop in Naples first, then will end the day in Fort Myers.