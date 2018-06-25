Lee County to discuss Lake O resolution Monday

Lee County commissioners will hold a ceremonial signing of a resolution highlighting Lake Okeechobee water releases Monday.

On Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to request dedicated funding for Everglades Restoration and for President Trump to grant the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maximum flexibility to release fewer discharges from Lake Okeechobee and flow the water south.

The Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project, which began in 2000, has $900 million worth of work left that needs to be completed by 2025.

Commissioners are looking for money available through Irma relief funding to be directed towards Lake O repairs.

WINK news reporter Nicole Lauren was live at the Franklin Locks with more information about the project. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

