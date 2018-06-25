It’s your money: car break-ins can cost you, even if you’re not the victim

Suspects stealing your money and your sense of security: scenes like this are playing out across SWFL on a nightly basis.

In 2017, valuables were taken from more than 120,000 cars across Florida, and people are making it easy for criminals to do it.

“My amp got stolen out of my car. I got my iPod Touch taken. I got some designer glasses taken. I got our camera that was stolen as well,” said Lehigh Acres neighbor Erika Ginther.

It was all because Ginther accidentally left her trunk unlocked overnight.

“I guess checked our cars and I didn’t double click my car so I learned the hard way,” Ginther said.

Tami Baker at L.A. Insurance says many people are also learning those lessons, and it doesn’t just affect your auto insurance.

“Your contents inside your (car) is not covered by car insurance company. You’re going to have to make a claim for any of that through your homeowner’s company,” Baker said.

And more claims mean higher insurance prices for everyone else.

“The more claims there are, the higher the prices are going to be in a certain area. They use zip codes to determine that,” Baker said.

Before insurance rates increase, they go through the state’s insurance commissioner. Agents say rates will most likely be increased the next time you renew due to additional claims from Hurricane Irma.

Experts also want to remind drivers to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight, lock your car doors and tell neighbors to do the same. If not, everyone pays.

