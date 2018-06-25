‘It was a perfect storm’: documents reveal Cape woman’s calls for help before murder

More information is being uncovered about the tragic murder-suicide that took the life of a Cape Coral woman, Madonna McGuire, in 2017.

Her estranged husband, Jason, shot and killed Madonna in December. He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time that was supposed to keep him away from her, but authorities did not act until it was too late.

And now, reports show Madonna made contact with law enforcement three times the day of her death. But even so, it wasn’t enough to keep Jason McGuire away from his wife.

“It was a perfect storm,” said domestic violence expert Dr. Laura Streyffeler.

The fateful day began at 11 a.m. on December 8 when Madonna called Fort Myers Police to report her husband had emailed her boss, accusing her of cheating on a drug test.

The officer filed a report but did not arrest him. FMPD says that the officer followed protocol.

That night, Madonna called police again, this time to report that her husband had tracked her car with GPS to a Buffalo Wild Wings. Again, no arrests were made.

Then around 10 p.m. that night, a neighbor received a call from Jason asking about Madonna’s whereabouts. According to a court document, the neighbor handed the phone to a law enforcement officer who was parked outside the McGuire’s home. The officer took the phone and told Jason to stop calling.

It is unclear what agency that officer worked for.

At 2 a.m., Jason arrived at the home and killed Madonna, then killed himself with a stolen gun.

Court documents also say that the employee at Bracelet United Services who was responsible for monitoring Jason’s GPS bracelet fell asleep on the job.

“I think there’s a misnomer that if somebody has an injunction or a no-contact order, that means they’re going to be safe. Sometimes those can put them in more danger,” Streyffeler said.

She adds that even when law enforcement is told about a violation of a no-contact order, it won’t necessarily lead to an arrest.

“If law enforcement comes out and the person’s not there, then it’s very difficult to prove there was a violation,” Streyffeler said.

And if victims of controlling relationships fear for their safety, they shouldn’t rely solely on court orders to keep them out of harm’s way.

“I think if we learned anything from this, we learned, if you’re in a controlling relationship, regardless of whether or not you’ve been hit, having a safety plan when you’re leaving is important,” Streyffeler said.

Experts say utilizing resources like domestic violence counseling is a good option for those seeking help. You can find some helpful links below.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown