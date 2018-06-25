‘Free our Beach’: Group of FMB residents working to ‘unincorporate’ the town

A group of residents on Fort Myers Beach drafted an ordinance to “unincorporate” the town.

The group called “Free our Beach” was formed to address the issues and challenges facing the voters and taxpayers on Fort Myers Beach, according to their press release.

Members of the group argue the town council has “lost their way and do not represent their interests at all.”

“I mean it’s actually hard just to keep up with all the new regulations and new ideas and it’s out of control,” said Arnold Mausser, vice president of Free our Beach.

Others argue guidance from local government is necessary.

“I think it’s good to have a town council. Especially when we have a little strip of paradise and might as well govern it, you know keep it here,” Fort Myers Beach resident Paul Saccone said.

Free our Beach is now working to get enough signatures to place their ordinance on the ballot for a community vote.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria