Foster children become part of Fort Myers forever families

When children in the foster care system become part of a forever family, it’s a heartwarming moment.

And several Fort Myers families officially opened their homes to four kids Monday in front of a judge.

“It’s just the greatest way to end their traumatic journey,” said Nadereh Salim with the Children’s Network.

The adoptions of the four boys Monday were made possible by the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida. It was their first mass adoption.

“He just fits so well with us and now that he’s officially ours. It’s like we’re complete,” said parent Nancy Raymond.

When some of the boys were being fostered, the transition was a bit rocky, but things quickly turned around.

Damian—who was one of the four boys adopted—was also one of 18 children Nancy and Megan Raymond have fostered over the last two years.

“We’ve always wanted to have children. And we’ve figured why go through the hassle of trying to have our own when there are so many children who need a loving home,” Nancy said.

And the number of children in need of loving homes is growing. But with the help of community members, there has also been a steady increase in adoption rates.

“You know kids are coming to us with a lot of trauma, a lot of challenges, and the families have to be trained and up to the challenge,” Salim said. “But thank God we do have those families in our community.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Erica Brown