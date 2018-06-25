Babysitter faces manslaughter charges after Bonita Springs infant dies from injuries

A Lee County woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly abused an infant.

The incident took place on May 15 at a residence on Palm Bay Court in Bonita Springs.

MORE: Bonita Springs infant in ‘vegetative state’ after babysitter allegedly abused him

After Lee County deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive five-month-old baby boy. He was then transported to North Collier Hospital.

The child was in the care of a babysitter, Maria Antonio Jose, 24, at the time of the incident. Jose claimed the baby started choking on milk.

The baby was transferred to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers where doctors determined that the baby had a severe type of traumatic brain injury which was not consistent with choking.

The child remained in a vegetative state and was not expected to recover over the following weeks. On June 8, the child was withdrawn from treatment and placed in hospice care.

Jose was initially charged with aggravated child abuse. However, on June 19, the child died from his injuries. Deputies then added a new charge, aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Writer: Erica Brown