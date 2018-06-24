Several injured in Charlotte County shooting

Several people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at the Harbor Heights Civic Association on Habour Drive, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the scene on the 2400 block of Harbour Drive.

There were approximately four or five gunshot injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Two people were flown to the hospital, but others drove themselves.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

4 subjects are being treated for injuries. There is no indication of any threat to the surrounding community. — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) June 24, 2018

We are currently investigating a disturbance that occurred at the Harbor Heights Civic Association (2450 Harbour Drive). Shots were fired and there are multiple victims with injuries. pic.twitter.com/UkBDUUBnn5 — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) June 24, 2018