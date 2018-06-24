PUNTA GORDA

Several injured in Charlotte County shooting

Published: June 24, 2018 6:25 AM EDT
Updated: June 24, 2018 6:30 AM EDT

Several people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at the Harbor Heights Civic Association on Habour Drive, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the scene on the 2400 block of Harbour Drive.

There were approximately four or five gunshot injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Two people were flown to the hospital, but others drove themselves.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

