One person dies after being struck by lightning on Sarasota beach

One person is dead following a lightning strike on a Sarasota beach Sunday, according to officials.

According to a news release, Sarasota deputies responded to the incident on Crescent Beach in the 600 block of Midnight Pass Road.

First responders and beach lifeguards worked to assist the person before they were sent to a nearby hospital. That’s where the victim was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the person’s death is ongoing.

Author: WTSP