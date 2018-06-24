Lightning believed to have sparked fire at Cape Haze golf course Sunday

Deputies and firefighters worked to control a small fire that started in Charlotte County Sunday morning.

The fire sparked at the Rotonda Golf Club in Cape Haze. It is believed lightning started the fire after it struck a maintenance shed.

It is unclear what was inside the shed or if property was further damaged.

The course has been closed for several weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and firefighters are on scene of a fire at the Rotonda Golf Club Cape Haze Links Course maintenance shed. The course has been closed for several weeks. It is believed a lightning strike may have caused the blaze. pic.twitter.com/893v1ShiZ0 — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) June 24, 2018

Writer: Erica Brown