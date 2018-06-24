via CCSO
CAPE HAZE

Lightning believed to have sparked fire at Cape Haze golf course Sunday

Published: June 24, 2018 5:29 PM EDT

Deputies and firefighters worked to control a small fire that started in Charlotte County Sunday morning.

The fire sparked at the Rotonda Golf Club in Cape Haze. It is believed lightning started the fire after it struck a maintenance shed.

It is unclear what was inside the shed or if property was further damaged.

The course has been closed for several weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer:Erica Brown
