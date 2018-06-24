It’s peak sea turtle nesting season: here’s what to look out for at the beaches

It’s peak sea turtle nesting season, which means more chances to see more nests and hatchlings on local beaches.

In 2017, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center documented more than 19,000 nests on the 9.5-mile stretch of West Palm Beach it covers. The center said it was a record-breaking season.

But while there are few things cuter than a baby sea turtle, Loggerhead Marinelife recently put out some tips for the public to help navigate sea turtle nesting season.

Here are some of their tips to help the center protect the local populations of leatherback, loggerhead and green sea turtles around Florida.

— Turn off lights and draw blinds to help nesting females and hatchlings find their way around the beach and back to the ocean.

— Fill in holes and knock down sandcastles to clear paths.

— Avoid walking through dunes and other vegetation.

— Put away beach chairs, toys and other items.

— Keep away from hatchlings and nesting turtles.

— Don’t litter or release balloons or lanterns.

Want to learn more about sea turtle nesting season? Check out Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s guide to nesting season and information on their Turtle Walk.

Author: WTSP