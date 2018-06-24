Four shot early Sunday during birthday party at Punta Gorda event center

A shooting during the early morning hours on Sunday sent hundreds of people in Charlotte County running for their lives.

“I ran for cover and then a couple minutes later the place was a whole flipping rage,” said Dellon Griffith, a security guard and witness during the incident.

The shooting happened at the Harbour Heights Event Center in Punta Gorda.

According to witnesses and officials, an uninvited guest at the event shot at least four people, with two suffering from serious injuries, requiring helicopter transport.

Security working the event said things got hostile very quickly.

“I pull the door back in to my zone on the inside. Look outside, peep, I heard about five shots run in the air,” Griffith said.

Investigators are now using 3-D technology to piece together the events from the night.

Detectives need to speak to everyone that attended this event. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us at 639-0013 and request to speak to a Major Crimes Detective. You can also contact @SWFLCrime8477 and be rewarded for your info if it leads to an arrest. — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) June 24, 2018

“They’re doing their due diligence and I am happy about that. It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s quiet here normally,” said Charlotte County resident Randi Moretti.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has not yet announced any arrests or suspects involved in the shooting.

All four victims are expected to survive.

***All 4 victims are expected to recover from their injuries. There will likely be no further updates during the course of the investigation as Detectives continue to interview witnesses. This is to preserve the integrity of the investigation. — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) June 24, 2018

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown