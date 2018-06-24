Dueling iguanas hold up traffic in Boca Raton Starbucks parking lot

Waiting in line at Starbucks is a common thing that many people have become accustomed to. But waiting behind two iguanas while they fight in a Starbucks parking lot? Well, maybe in Florida.

Two women going on a coffee run in Boca Raton, Florida, were shocked to see what they thought were two big branches begin moving in the Starbucks parking lot, the Palm Beach Post reports. But they weren’t a couple of sticks — they were two iguanas, dueling each other.

Shannon Moskoff and her friend immediately stopped their car and began filming the two big lizards. At first, one iguana appeared to put his mouth around the other’s head. “Oh my God, they’re eating each other,” one woman is heard saying in the background of the video they captured and shared to Facebook.

“What the — I’ve never seen this in my life. Are they stuck?” one woman asks. Then, the iguanas begin crawling forward, causing both ladies to shout in shock.

The iguanas continued to wrestle each other, head butt each other, trying to push each other around and seemingly biting each other’s heads. The women added their own colorful commentary during the whole video.

It may have been an odd site to see in front of your car, but this is Florida, where millions of iguanas roam. Male iguanas often duel and “will fight to the death if allowed access to each other,” Green Iguana Society says.

The two women were holding up traffic in the parking lot and had to drive away before seeing which iguana won the duel. It wasn’t your average coffee run, but maybe it should’ve been expected in a place like Florida.

Author: CBS News