1 dead, 1 injured in Charlotte County crash

One person died and another was seriously injured Sunday morning in a crash on State Road 31, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Honorio Mejia Ramirez, 26, of Arcadia was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala northbound around 4:51 a.m. on State Road 31 near the intersection of Farabee Road, according to the FHP. He lost control while trying to negotiate a curve and hit a tree.

Ramirez and his passenger, 23-year-old Ivan Ruiz, of Arcadia, were thrown from the vehicle, State troopers said. Ruiz was killed in the crash.

Alcohol was a factor for both occupants, according to State troopers.

It’s unclear if the crash will be under further investigation.

Writer: Rachel Ravina