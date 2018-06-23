SWFL kids will talk to astronauts on board space station

This October, 15 students at Allen Park Elementary will get to speak to astronauts on board the International Space Station.

A SWFL man constructed a nearly-10 foot tall radio costing thousands of dollars that will be used to communicate with the astronauts.

The Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club unveiled the radio the students will use to make contact to astronauts Saturday.

The owner says this is the first device of its kind built in SWFL and he wants kids to learn more about how science and technology works.

“Just doing it itself is going to be exciting. I already told the kids I’m jealous of them because I’m doing this for them, not for me. It’s not something I’m going to do on my own,” said Brian Darley with the radio club.

Darley says the radio took about eight months to construct. He plans on traveling around SWFL to allow other kids the chance to see how radios work and to talk to astronauts up in space.

For more information on the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club, visit their website here.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown