Fort Myers

Sun & clouds, scattered storms for Saturday

Published: June 23, 2018 6:37 AM EDT

There will be a high of 92 degrees with a cloudy sky and scattered storms for Saturday, according to WINK News Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

Expect to see scattered storms throughout most of the day, Silverang said.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening, Silverang said.

