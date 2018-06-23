Sun & clouds, scattered storms for Saturday

There will be a high of 92 degrees with a cloudy sky and scattered storms for Saturday, according to WINK News Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

Expect to see scattered storms throughout most of the day, Silverang said.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening, Silverang said.

WEEKEND FORECAST: A change in our wind pattern, especially by Sunday, will try and bring scattered storms closer to I-75 and even our coast. Hit-or-miss coverage. Few spotty showers possible during the mornings, but most storms will be during the afternoon & evening. #swfl pic.twitter.com/DOFf2FvvbD — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 22, 2018