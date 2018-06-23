Gateway Boulevard reopened after fatal crash Saturday

A fatal crash temporarily blocked the northbound lanes on Gateway Boulevard at Commerce Lakes Drive in Fort Myers Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m.

A vehicle, driven by 44-year-old Angela Vetter, was traveling south on Gateway Boulevard, approaching Commerce Lakes Drive. Vetter then traveled off the roadway, over a median and onto the northbound lanes of Gateway Boulevard.

Vetter’s vehicle then collided with a tree. Vetter was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital but was later pronounced deceased. She was not wearing a seat belt.