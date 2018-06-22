Trump: DeSantis has “full endorsement” for Florida governor

President Donald Trump is giving his “full endorsement” to U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s wide open race for governor.

Trump tweeted out his support for the Republican on Friday. He’s vying for the GOP nomination and recent polls have shown him trailing Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Putnam also has raised more money.

Trump said that DeSantis is “strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes.” He added that the “brilliant young leader” will be a “great governor.”

Trump in late December also said DeSantis would be a great governor but that was before he had even jumped into the race. Some Putnam backers had questioned whether that counted as an actual endorsement.

Gov. Rick Scott is stepping down from his post due to term limits.

Author: Associated Press