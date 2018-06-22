Punta Gorda man found guilty of sexual battery on a child

A Charlotte County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

The guilty verdict came back after a four day trial in Charlotte County.

The crime occurred when the guilty man—John Clarence Thurber Jr., 64—would babysit the victim at his home in Punta Gorda between 2014 and 2016.

The victim was sexually battered on multiple occasions during the time period and was also forced to perform sexual acts on Thurber.

Thurber also showed the victim pornography and kept articles of the victim’s clothing.

The victim told a family member about an incident and that led the family to investigate and then call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 26.