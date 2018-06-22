Former youth football coach arrested during Collier drug bust

The biggest meth bust in Collier County history is unveiling some dark secrets about some members of the local community.

The trafficking ring’s accused kingpin, who allegedly shipped all of the drugs to Southwest Florida, also helped coach youth football.

Mackle Park on Marco Island is usually always filled with kids, coaches and parents. But after this drug bust, members of the community are questioning who’s really coaching their kids.

48-year-old Michael Stonebreaker was a volunteer coach, according to the team’s football director.

“It’s very disturbing. I’m a father of two. I coach three teams on a daily basis and I can’t imagine how anyone would do something like this and still be teaching and coaching our kids,” said fellow youth coach Travis Barry.

Barry has never seen Stonebreaker, but says he’s stunned someone like that was allowed to be around children. Other parents share the same sentiments.

“It’s really scary. I don’t know, how does one prevent something like that? What kind of a background check can we impose on these teachers, on these coaches?” said parent Silvia Katuscakoba.

The youth league actually DID do a background check on Stonebreaker in the spring, but it is unclear what information came from it. The program director, however, says whatever was on it was bad. So they let Stonebreaker go.

“It’s scary between school shootings all over the country, sexual abuse and you know coaches selling drugs, it’s scary to have kids nowadays,” Katuscakoban said.

Deputies arrested six people total during the operation and seized around $360,000 worth of meth. They say Stonebreaker mailed the drugs from California into Florida.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown