North Fort Myers man arrested more than 26 times behind bars again

A 32-year-old man accused of selling narcotics was arrested Thursday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received information that Christopher Eugene Taylor was selling fentanyl and other illegal drugs out of a home on 1632 Daniels Drive, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives conducted several traffic stops and arrests of people leaving the home.

Taylor was arrested during a traffic stop and a search warrant was executed at the home, the sheriff’s office said. He faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine-with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm and a host of other charges.

Taylor has been arrested over 26 times in Lee County, the sheriff’s office said.

The following items were found in the home:

AMT brand .380 caliber pistol.

SKS-style rifle

56.5 grams of Fentanyl.

20.2 grams of crack Cocaine.

7.4 grams of Marijuana.

$4,526 U.S. currency.

The following people were arrested during the investigation:

Dustin Clough, 19, a convicted felon with 10 prior arrests in Lee County for narcotics and weapons charges.

Christian Hamm, 30, a convicted felon with 13 prior arrests in Lee County for narcotics, kidnapping and aggravated assault related charges.

Ronald Adamcik, 54, a convicted felon with nine prior arrests in Lee County for narcotics, and grand theft related charges.

Cari Brown, 46, a convicted felon with 13 prior arrests in Lee County for narcotics related charges.

Writer: Katherine Viloria