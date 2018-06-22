Media given guided access to Homestead migrant facility

After lawmakers were barred from seeing inside the child migrant facility in Homestead, WINK News was able to take a tour while being supervised by federal officials.

The media lineup waiting outside for the tour. About two dozen outlets represented. pic.twitter.com/cUonkzqN0Y — Oliver Redsten (@OliverWINKNews) June 22, 2018

More than 1100 kids are currently being housed there.

Recording was not allowed inside. WINK News Oliver Redsten shares the new perspective in the full segment above.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

