Collier sheriff’s office announces 5 arrests in meth trafficking ring

Five people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine-trafficking operation in South Florida and California, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrests were made in California, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties and were a result of a year-long investigation dubbed as “Operation Ice Breaker.”

Collier detectives seized or purchased about six pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $96,000 dollars, the sheriff’s office said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also seized 8.49 pounds of methamphetamine, 454.6 grams of marijuana, 67 prescription pills and $163,000 cash.

The suspects were accused of conspiring to traffic about 22 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $360,000, the sheriff’s office said.

The following suspects were arrested:

Michael Adrian Stonebreaker, 48, of Naples, faces two counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond is set at $3.25 million.

Biron Land Bacher, 48, of Cape Coral, faces charges of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond is set at $2 million.

Stephanie Michelle Shaw, 43, of Goodland, faces charges of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Bond is set at $300,000.

Jason Nicholas Garff, 49, of Naples, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine. Bond is set at $25,000.

Brian Tharp, 43, of Venice, was arrested May 19 by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond is set at $501,500.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for suspects who are not yet in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

“These arrests will severely impact their ability to do business in the Southwest Florida area for some time,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “We believe we have made Southwest Florida a safer place by removing these individuals from the community.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 11 a.m. to announce the results of the drug trafficking investigation.

Watch the conference below:

Writer: Katherine Viloria